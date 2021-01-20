Image Source : FILE/PTI Sasikala shifted to hospital after complaining of fever and breathlessness

Just days before her release, from a prison here, V K Sasikala, close aide of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, was on Wednesday admitted to the Government Bowring Hospital after she complained of fever and breathlessness, jail sources said.

Earlier she underwent treatment at the jail hospital but later taken to the Bowring Hospital for a second opinion, sources added.

The expelled AIADMK leader arrived in an ambulance and was taken inside the hospital in a wheelchair, the sources said.

Earlier, a jail official told PTI she was getting treated for fever and breathlessness in the jail hospital.

"Now she will be taken to the Bowring hospital," the official said.

It is not confirmed yet whether she is suffering from COVID-19.

Sasikala, lodged at the Parappana Agrahara Prison here, was sentenced to four years imprisonment in February 2017 in the Rs 66 crore disproportionate assets case.

Her illness comes at a time when she is just a week away to walk free from the prison on January 27.

