Thursday, January 02, 2020
     
  Sardi se bachao plus mini airbags ki safety: Twitter reacts to Delhi autowala's unique way to fight winters

Sardi se bachao plus mini airbags ki safety: Twitter reacts to Delhi autowala's unique way to fight winters

A Delhi autowala used a bubble-wrap sheet to cover the passenger's compartment in his auto in order to protect passengers from extreme winter conditions.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 02, 2020 11:24 IST
Auto-rickshaw with bubble-wrapped passenger's compartment
Image Source : PHOTO: @POLYCHAI1

Auto-rickshaw with bubble-wrapped passenger's compartment

The national capital is witnessing one of the coldest winters in decades with mercury breaking years of records as the minimum temperature in Delhi settling between 2-5 degree Celsius.

As cold waves continue to hit Delhi-NCR, it becomes extremely difficult for people to travel in auto-rickshaws as they have to face lashes of chilly winds while travelling.

However, in order to protect passengers from extreme weather conditions, a auto-rickshawala has found a unique way to protect the passengers from chilly winds.

The autowala used a bubble-wrap sheet to cover the passenger's compartment in his auto in order to protect passengers from getting hit by cold waves. A Gif image of this autowala is going viral on social media after a Twitter user with the name 'Polychai' tweeted it showing the autowala riding the vehicle with its passenger compartment insulated with bubble-wrap sheet. 

After this autowala went viral, many took to the micro-blogging site to share their reactions over this unique way to protect passengers from the extreme chill. Take a look at some of them.

