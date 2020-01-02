Sardi se bachao plus mini airbags ki safety: Twitter reacts to Delhi autowala's unique way to fight winters

Image Source : PHOTO: @POLYCHAI1 Auto-rickshaw with bubble-wrapped passenger's compartment

The national capital is witnessing one of the coldest winters in decades with mercury breaking years of records as the minimum temperature in Delhi settling between 2-5 degree Celsius.

As cold waves continue to hit Delhi-NCR, it becomes extremely difficult for people to travel in auto-rickshaws as they have to face lashes of chilly winds while travelling.

However, in order to protect passengers from extreme weather conditions, a auto-rickshawala has found a unique way to protect the passengers from chilly winds.

The autowala used a bubble-wrap sheet to cover the passenger's compartment in his auto in order to protect passengers from getting hit by cold waves. A Gif image of this autowala is going viral on social media after a Twitter user with the name 'Polychai' tweeted it showing the autowala riding the vehicle with its passenger compartment insulated with bubble-wrap sheet.

Autowala won my heart! Simple technique but really effective to save the passenger from Dilli ki sardi! #jugaadzindabad #dillikisardi pic.twitter.com/dpemE09f0x — Polychai (@Polychai1) December 23, 2019

