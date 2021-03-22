Saradha chit fund scam: CBI searches 6 Mumbai locations linked to SEBI officials

Image Source : PTI CBI searches 6 Mumbai locations linked to SEBI in Saradha case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday carried out searches at six locations in Mumbai of the premises linked to three SEBI officials in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam. A CBI source related to the probe said, "The agency is searching the official and residential premises of three SEBI officials in Mumbai, who were posted in West Bengal between 2009-13."

Another CBI source said that the searches are going on at the premises of a DGM-level officer and one of the officials is posted as General Manager.

He, however, refused to share their identity.

Recently, the CBI had quizzed several people connected with the Saradha chit fund scam as the state of West Bengal prepares for an eight-phased staggered Assembly election starting March 27.

The Saradha scam of West Bengal came to light in April 2013 and is estimated at over Rs 10,000 crore. Besides CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also filed a case on the basis of the FIR lodged by the CBI.

Polling for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases -- on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The results will be declared on May 2.

(With IANS inputs)

