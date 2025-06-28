Saquib Nachan, former ISIS head and SIMI leader, dies during treatment at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital In 2023, the National Investigation Agency arrested Saquib Nachan during a sweeping nationwide operation targeting ISIS-linked terror modules. As part of the crackdown, the agency conducted searches at multiple locations, including Nachan’s residence in Maharashtra's Padgha.

Saquib Nachan, a former office-bearer of the banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), passed away in Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Saturday (June 28) after suffering a brain haemorrhage. Nachan, a resident of Padgha in Thane district of Maharashtra, had been admitted to a private hospital in Delhi for the past four days. He was shifted from Tihar Jail on June 24 (Tuesday) after his health suddenly worsened while in judicial custody.

Nachan was alleged to be the Indian head of the terror outfit ISIS, died during treatment at Safdarjung Hospital in the national capital, officials confirmed. Doctors at the hospital confirmed that Nachan had suffered a brain haemorrhage, and despite efforts to stabilise his condition, he succumbed to his injuries at around 12:10 pm on Saturday.

NIA arrested Nachan during 2023 ISIS crackdown

In 2023, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had arrested Nachan during a major nationwide crackdown on ISIS-linked modules. His residence in Padgha was among several locations raided by the agency as part of the operation.

Key accused in Mumbai blasts and terror cases

Nachan was previously accused in the 2003 Mumbai bomb blasts, which resulted in several casualties and injuries. He was also linked to multiple anti-national activities, for which he was under the radar of Indian security agencies.

Arrested by NIA in 2023 for involvement in ISIS network

Hospitalised after health deterioration in Tihar Jail

Death at Delhi Hospital amid ongoing medical treatment

His death marks the end of a long trail of investigations into terror links and anti-national networks in which he was a prominent figure.

Post-mortem and last rites are scheduled

Officials stated that Nachan’s body would be handed over to his family after the post-mortem examination. His last rites are scheduled to take place on Sunday (June 29) at Borivali village near Padgha, his hometown.