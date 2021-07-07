Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar resigns from Union Cabinet

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Labour minister Santosh Gangwar resigns

Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar has resigned from the Union Cabinet ahead of the scheduled Cabinet reshuffle this evening. Gangwar, who held the position of Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Labour and Employment resigned from his post early this morning.

When asked whether he has resigned from the post of Labour Minister, Gangwar answered in the affirmative. "Yes I have resigned," he said. He, however, said he is not aware of what his new role in the government will be.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to get a new Council of Ministers with the first major Cabinet reshuffle today since BJP’s thumping victory in 2019.

The Prime Minister is expected to bring in young faces and give representation to various social groups and regions in the reshuffle.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Union Cabinet expansion at 6 pm, a high-level meeting is underway at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in the national capital.

Most senior National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders and Union Cabinet Ministers are present in the meeting. These leaders include Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, BJP leaders Meenakshi Lekhi, Sarbananda Sonowal, Parshottam Rupala, Nisith Pramanik, Janata Dal (United) leader RCP Singh, and Lok Janshakti Party leader Pashupati Paras.

