Job seekers in North India lack qualification, says Santosh Gangwar. Priyanka hits back

Minister of State for Labour and Employment Santosh Gangwar claimed that there are enough jobs in India but lack of qualifications among the people of North India.

"I want to say that there is no dearth of job opportunities in the country. Those who come for recruitment in north India often complain that they are unable to find the quality in candidates required for the post they are hiring for," said Gangwar, MoS (Independent Charge), Ministry of Labour and Employment while addressing a press conference here on Saturday.

#WATCH MoS Labour & Employment, Santosh K Gangwar says, "Desh mein rozgaar ki kami nahi hai. Humare Uttar Bharat mein jo recruitment karne aate hain is baat ka sawaal karte hain ki jis padd (position) ke liye hum rakh rahe hain uski quality ka vyakti humein kum milta hai." (14/9) pic.twitter.com/qQtEQA89zg — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2019

Clarifying his stance, Gangwar said that his remark had a different context and added ''No lack of jobs.Recruiters who come to North India say people lack skills needed for particular job'. What I said had different context that there was lack of skills and govt has opened skill ministry so children can be trained as per job requirement."

His statement came at a time when the economy slumped to a seven-year low of 5 per cent in April to June quarter from 8 per cent a year ago.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi slammed Gangwar for belittling North Indians.

She said that while new jobs have not been created during PM Modi's tenure, employed people are also losing their jobs due to economic slowdown in the economic.

"Modi government is now more than 5 years old. Jobs have not been created. The jobs that were there have been lost due to the economic recession brought by the government. Young people are looking at the way that the government should do something good. You want to escape by insulting the North Indians. It will not work," Priyanka tweeted.

Meanwhile, India's Q1 GDP growth has fallen to 5 per cent, slowest in six years. Growth is down compared to the 5.8 per cent recorded in Q4 FY19 and the 8 per cent that the Indian economy hit one year ago in Q1 FY19.

The economic growth slowed to a seven-year low to 5 per cent in April to June quarter from 8 per cent a year ago, as par the government data.

On September 10, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the slowdown in the automobile sector was due to many factors like the change in mindset of millennials,who now prefer taxi aggregators like OLA and UBER instead of committing for monthly installments to own a car.

