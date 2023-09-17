Santiniketan, home of Rabindra Nath Tagore, inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Follow us on Image Source : UNESCO Santiniketan

Santiniketan: Home of Nobel laureate Rabindra Nath Tagore, Santiniketan, has been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List. The announcement by the world body was made on Sunday on a post on 'X', announcing the inclusion of the famed place in West Bengal where poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over a century ago, in UNESCO's World Heritage List.

"New inscription on the @UNESCO #WorldHeritage List: Santiniketan, #India. Congratulations!" it posted. India had been striving for long to get a UNESCO tag for this cultural site located in Birbhum district.

Landmark site was recommended for inclusion

A few months ago, the landmark site was recommended for inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List by international advisory body ICOMOS.

Established in rural West Bengal in 1901, Santiniketan was founded by Rabindranath Tagore, a renowned poet and philosopher. It is now India's 41st World Heritage Site, wrote UNESCO on X (formerly known as Twitter).

India's sites on UNESCO's World Heritage List

