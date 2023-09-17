Santiniketan, home of Rabindra Nath Tagore, inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan: Home of Nobel laureate Rabindra Nath Tagore, Santiniketan, has been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List. The announcement by the world body was made on Sunday on a post on 'X', announcing the inclusion of the famed place in West Bengal where poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over a century ago, in UNESCO's World Heritage List.
"New inscription on the @UNESCO #WorldHeritage List: Santiniketan, #India. Congratulations!" it posted. India had been striving for long to get a UNESCO tag for this cultural site located in Birbhum district.
Landmark site was recommended for inclusion
A few months ago, the landmark site was recommended for inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List by international advisory body ICOMOS.
Established in rural West Bengal in 1901, Santiniketan was founded by Rabindranath Tagore, a renowned poet and philosopher. It is now India's 41st World Heritage Site, wrote UNESCO on X (formerly known as Twitter).
India's sites on UNESCO's World Heritage List
Agra Fort
Ajanta Caves
Ellora Caves
Taj Mahal
Group of Monuments at Mahabalipuram
Sun Temple, Konârak
Kaziranga National Park
Keoladeo National Park
Manas Wildlife Sanctuary
Churches and Convents of Goa
Fatehpur Sikri
Group of Monuments at Hampi
Khajuraho Group of Monuments
Elephanta Caves
Great Living Chola Temples 13
Group of Monuments at Pattadakal
Sundarbans National Park
Nanda Devi and Valley of Flowers National Parks
Buddhist Monuments at Sanchi
Humayun's Tomb, Delhi
Qutb Minar and its Monuments, Delhi
Mountain Railways of India
Mahabodhi Temple Complex at Bodh Gaya
Rock Shelters of Bhimbetka
Champaner-Pavagadh Archaeological Park
Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (formerly Victoria Terminus)
Red Fort Complex
The Jantar Mantar, Jaipur
Western Ghats
Hill Forts of Rajasthan
Great Himalayan National Park Conservation Area
Rani-ki-Vav (the Queen’s Stepwell) at Patan, Gujarat
Archaeological Site of Nalanda Mahavihara at Nalanda, Bihar
Khangchendzonga National Park
The Architectural Work of Le Corbusier, an Outstanding Contribution to the Modern Movement *
Historic City of Ahmadabad
Victorian Gothic and Art Deco Ensembles of Mumbai
Jaipur City, Rajasthan
Dholavira: a Harappan City
Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple, Telangana
Santiniketan