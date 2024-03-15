Santiago Martin: The ‘Lottery King’ whose firm donated ₹1368 crore in electoral bonds

Follow us on Image Source : FUTUREGAMING.IN Santiago Martin

The Election Commission on Thursday uploaded data it has received from the State Bank of India (SBI) on electoral bonds, which allowed individuals and companies to make donations to political parties. Coimbatore-based Future Gaming is the biggest donor of electoral bonds, according to the data disclosed on the orders of the Supreme Court. The list of entities which purchased electoral bonds to make political donations is a veritable Who's Who of the corporate world. But possibly the biggest donor, according to the list released Thursday by the Election Commission, is a little known lottery company called Future Gaming and Hotel Services.

According to the Election Commission, Future Gaming and Hotel Services had donated ₹ 1,368 crore in electoral bonds to political parties between April 12, 2019 and January 24, 2024.

All you need to know about Future Gaming and Hotel Services