Dosa for Rs 30, chips at Rs 100: Parliamentarians to get food delivery app soon

Sansad Cafeteria: Members of Parliament (MP) will soon be able to enjoy a new experience of ordering food online directly to their seats. As per a report in Hindustan Times, Sansad Cafeteria, an app developed by Indian Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) will be launched soon that will provide ease for the parliamentarians to order food from the Parliament canteen. MPs will be able to order food online directly to their seats or even packed for takeaway from the Parliament canteen.

The app 'soft launched' with Parliament staffers a few weeks ago, however, it will be officially launched soon. As per the report, ITDC operates the Parliament canteen.

“The primary objective of the app is to provide this facility to MPs/officers/staff of Parliament, etc. to be able to order and get their choice of food delivered to their desired place or picked up from a particular ITDC canteen/kitchen within the Parliament,” an official said.

“They will also be able to select the choice of canteen/kitchen to order from. The menus for all canteen/kitchen will be listed with filter options to select from a particular food category like snacks, breakfast, brunch, lunch,” the official added.

The breakfast menu includes masala dosa, poha, puri sabzi, sandwiches, etc. Chicken curry, jeera rice, kadhi pakora, mini thali, shahi paneer, etc are included in the lunch menu. Prices of the food items in the Parliament canteen will remain relatively pocket friendly. MPs will be able to order fish and chips at just over Rs 100 and dosa at Rs 30, as per the officials.

“MPs will be able to use the app (available for both Android and iOS) in a way that their desired food item can be delivered to their location of choice within the Parliament premises,” the official said.

Through this app, MPs will be able to pick their preferred mode of payment and track their order in real time.

“MPs who wish to pick their order themselves will be notified to get the order picked up from the pickup location. They will be able to select the building they want their food to be delivered within the Parliament premise. The building options shall be pre-defined as PH (for Parliament House), PHA (for the annexe), and PLB (for the library block),” the official said.

