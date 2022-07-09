Saturday, July 09, 2022
     
  4. Sankalp March in Delhi: VHP, ABVP, sadhus take out peaceful march against Udaipur, Amravati killings

Sankalp March in Delhi: VHP, ABVP, sadhus take out peaceful march against Udaipur, Amravati killings

Sankalp March in Delhi: While Kanhayia Lal was beheaded in Udaipur for sharing posts in support of Nupur Sharma, Chemist Umesh Kolhe too was brutally murdered in Maharashtra's Amravati for the same.

Reported By : Shrutika Edited By : Nivedita Dash | New Delhi
Updated on: July 09, 2022 12:09 IST
Sankalp March: The Vishva Hindu Parishad on Saturday took out a 'Sankalp March' to protest against the recent Hindu killings across the country. While Kanhayia Lal was beheaded in Udaipur for sharing posts in support of Nupur Sharma, Chemist Umesh Kolhe too was brutally murdered in Maharashtra's Amravati for the same.

For the smooth passage of the march, the Delhi Police had made special traffic arrangements in Sikandara Road, Barakhamba Road, Copernicus Marg, Firoz Shah Road, Bhagwan Das Road, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Tolstoy Marg, Sansad Marg from Outer Circle Connaught Place to Patel Chowk, Janpath from Outer Circle Connaught Place to R/A Windsor Place.

 

Meanwhile, MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana alond with family of Umesh Kolhe's house in Amravati, recited Hanuman Chalisa in Hanuman Temple.

