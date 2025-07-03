Sanjeev Arora inducted into Punjab cabinet: All you need to know about newly elected MLA from Ludhiana West With the induction of Sanjeev Arora, the Bhagwant Mann now have 17 ministers, including himself, in the Cabinet

Newly elected Ludhiana West MLA Sanjeev Arora was sworn in as a minister in Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's Cabinet on Thursday. The oath of office and secrecy was administered to Arora by Governor Gulab Chand Kataria during a ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh.

Mann, Cabinet ministers, and several other leaders were present on this occasion. With Arora's induction, the strength of the cabinet is 17, including the chief minister.

Arora was elected as an MLA in the June 19 Ludhiana West assembly bypoll after defeating Congress candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu. The bypoll was necessitated following the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi in January.

Who is Sanjeev Arora?

61-year-old Sanjeev Arora is a businessman based in Ludhiana and was earlier into exports. He served as a Rajya Sabha MP from April 10, 2022, to July 1, 2025. A first-time MP, Arora was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab, and his tenure was till April 9, 2028.

Arora, on July 1, 2025, resigned his Rajya Sabha membership after he won the assembly bypoll to the Ludhiana West constituency in Punjab. Arora defeated Congress candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu by a margin of 10,637 votes in the Ludhiana West Assembly bypoll held on June 19. While Arora secured 35,179 votes, Ashu got 24,542 votes. Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Jiwan Gupta polled 20,323 votes, and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) nominee Parupkar Singh Ghuman received 8,203 votes.

Arora is also the Vice President of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital in Ludhiana and was formerly on the Apex Council of the Punjab Cricket Association. He has served two consecutive terms as secretary of the Sutlej Club in Ludhiana and is associated with the Ved Mandir Trust in Daresi.

