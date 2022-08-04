Thursday, August 04, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Sanjay Raut to be produced in court shortly as his ED custody ends today in PMLA case

Sanjay Raut to be produced in court shortly as his ED custody ends today in PMLA case

The ED had produced Raut before the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court judge MG Deshpande on Monday and sought his remand for eight days. But the court sent the Sena leader to the agency's custody till August 4.

Paras Bisht Edited By: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15 Mumbai Updated on: August 04, 2022 10:36 IST
sanjay raut news, sanjay raut ed, ed, uddhav thackeray, maharashtra, sanjay raut latest news, shinde
Image Source : PTI Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut being taken to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in connection with a money laundering case, in Mumbai.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case, will be produced before a special court shortly. Raut's ED custody granted by the court on Monday, ends today. 

The central agency had arrested Raut on Sunday midnight in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of Patra 'Chawl' (old row tenement) in suburban Goregaon and related financial property transactions involving his wife and alleged associates. The ED had produced Raut before the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court judge MG Deshpande on Monday and sought his remand for eight days. But the court sent the Sena leader to the agency's custody till August 4.

Also Read | BJP lashes out at Opposition; says 'corruption charges against Sanjay Raut based on facts, evidence'

The agency had told the court on Monday that Raut and his family received "proceeds of crime" worth over Rs one crore generated out of alleged irregularities in the housing redevelopment project. The 60-year-old Rajya Sabha member is a close aide of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.

Related Stories
Sanjay Raut money laundering case: 'Will die but won't quit party', says Sena MP amid ED raids

Sanjay Raut money laundering case: 'Will die but won't quit party', says Sena MP amid ED raids

Sanjay Raut detained by ED after day long raids at Mumbai home

Sanjay Raut detained by ED after day long raids at Mumbai home

Sanjay Raut money laundering case: 'Won’t bow down', says Sena MP outside ED office

Sanjay Raut money laundering case: 'Won’t bow down', says Sena MP outside ED office

Trinamool terms ED action on Sanjay Raut as BJP’s 'vendetta politics'

Trinamool terms ED action on Sanjay Raut as BJP’s 'vendetta politics'

On camera, Sanjay Raut's family breaks down as he leaves for ED office | All that happened today

On camera, Sanjay Raut's family breaks down as he leaves for ED office | All that happened today

Sanjay Raut sent to ED custody for 4 days | As it happened

Sanjay Raut sent to ED custody for 4 days | As it happened

'Sanjay Raut received over Rs 1 cr, sent rape threats': ED to court, gets 4 day custody | 10 points

'Sanjay Raut received over Rs 1 cr, sent rape threats': ED to court, gets 4 day custody | 10 points

Sanjay Raut ED case: Raids at two locations in land scam case, more summons issued

Sanjay Raut ED case: Raids at two locations in land scam case, more summons issued

Also Read | Sanjay Raut ED case: Raids at two locations in land scam case, more summons issued

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News