Sanjay Raut to appear before ED tomorrow for questioning in money laundering case

Sanjay Raut to appear before ED: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that he will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seluths tomorrow for questiuoning in a case related to alleged irregularities in the re-development of a Mumbai 'chawl' and related financial property transactions.

The agency had on Tuesday issued a second summon to Raut asking him to appear before for its officials at the Mumbai office on July 1. The summon is linked to a money laundering case in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case.

"I will be going to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office tomorrow," Raut told reporters in Mumbai.

Raut, a loyalist of party supremo Uddhav Thackeray and the most vocal voice during the factional fight of Shiv Sena, also thanked NCP chief Sharad Pawar saying the latter "told me that you are not alone".

The agency wants to question Raut (60) and record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the case registered in 2018 that also involves his wife and alleged associates.

Raut was issued first summons for Tuesday but he sought more time citing official commitments and a meeting he was supposed to attend at Alibaug in Raigad district of the state.

His lawyers met Enforcement Directorate officials in Mumbai on Tuesday and sought about two-week time for his appearance but the agency gave him relief only till this month-end.

