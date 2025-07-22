Sanjay Raut on Dhankhar’s resignation: Big politics going on, something will happen in September Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said the resignation of the Vice President is not an ordinary event and he is not ready to believe that it is due to health.

New Delhi:

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday expressed concern over Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s resignation and said big politics is going on behind the scenes, and it will be revealed soon. He further stated that the resignation of the Vice President is not an ordinary event but something will definitely happen in September.

Here’s what Sanjay Raut said on Dhankhar’s resignation

"Big politics is going on behind the scenes, and it will be revealed soon. The resignation of the Vice President is not an ordinary event. I am not ready to believe that it is due to health. I was observing him yesterday. He is fine... Something will definitely happen in September," he said.

Earlier in the day, the Congress claimed the reasons behind Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation as vice president are "far deeper" than health issues cited by him, and that his resignation speaks highly of him but poorly of those who got him elected to the post.

Congress says Dhankhar's resignation was unexpected

Dhankhar resigned from his post on Monday evening Congress Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha said Dhankhar's resignation was quite unexpected. "While presiding over Rajya Sabha yesterday he was his good jolly self!! Did the way he proactively handled the 2 impeachment motions (Justice Yadav & Verma) yesterday the last straw!!" he said on X.

The opposition on Monday raised questions over Dhankhar's sudden resignation as the vice president, with the Congress saying that clearly, there is "far more to his totally unexpected resignation than meets the eye". The Congress has also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convince Dhankhar to change his mind.

Dhankhar tenders resignation, cites health concerns

In a sudden move, Dhankhar resigned from his post on Monday evening, citing medical reasons. He sent his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu and said he is stepping down with immediate effect.

Dhankhar, 74, assumed office in August 2022 and his tenure was till 2027. He was also the chairman of the Rajya Sabha and his resignation came on the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament.

Dhankhar recently underwent angioplasty at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. In his eventful tenure as Rajya Sabha chairman, Dhankhar had several run-ins with the opposition, which had also moved a motion to impeach him. The motion, the first ever in independent India to remove a vice president, was later rejected by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh.