Sanjay Raut

Uddhav Thackeray faction MP Sanjay Raut, who is often seen having his tongue in cheek, has made a startling claim about the ongoing Manipur unrest.

"It's a good thing that Rahul Gandhi is going to Manipur. Union HM went there but nothing happened. PM has not said even a word about Manipur till now. The situation in Manipur is deteriorating as China is involved in it," Sanjay Raut said.

