Sanjay Raut leaves ED office after 10 hours of grilling

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was grilled by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for 10 hours on Friday, in connection with a money laundering case. The Sena leader had appeared before the probe agency at 11 am.

"I will be appearing before the ED today at 12 noon. I respect the summons issued to me and it's my duty to co-operate with the investigation agencies. I appeal to Shiv Sena workers not to gather at the ED office. Don't worry!" Raut had earlier said in a tweet.

The ED had sent him a second summons to appear before July 1, after he failed to appear in his first summon on Monday due to the then political crisis in Maharashtra. Raut is being probed in connection with the re-development of Mumbai's Patra Chawl.

In April this year, the ED had attached immovable properties worth Rs 11.15 crore, including a flat at Dadar, held by Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha and eight land parcels at Kihim near Alibag, jointly held by the latter with Swapna Patkar, in connection with the redevelopment scam.

