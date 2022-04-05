Sanjay Raut in trouble! ED attaches assets linked to Shiv Sena MP in PMLA probe

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut is in big trouble. The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets linked to Raut and his family under the anti-money laundering law.

Attached assets include eight land parcels worth Rs 9 crore in Alibaug and a flat worth Rs 2 crore in Mumbai's Dadar suburb.

The agency issued a provisional attachment under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to freeze the land parcels (plots) and flat, officials told news agency PTI.

The attachment is linked to a money laundering probe linked to a Rs 1,034 crore worth land 'scam' related to the re-development of a 'chawl' in Mumbai.

Reacting to the ED action, Raut in Hindi tweeted: "Untruth wins".

The ED had arrested Maharashtra-based businessman Pravin Raut in this case in February and later filed a chargesheet too.

The agency had also questioned Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha Raut last year in connection with another money laundering case linked to the PMC Bank fraud case and for her purported links with Pravin Raut's wife Madhuri.

