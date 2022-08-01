Sanjay Raut arrested by ED in Patra Chawl land scam case, to be produced in court today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut being taken to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in connection with a money laundering case

He was arrested at 12:05 am today under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

He will be produced before a special PMLA court in Mumbai later in the day.

Sanjay Raut news: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Monday in a money laundering case involving Mumbai's Patra Chawl. He was arrested at 12:05 am today under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the land scam case. Moreover, he will be produced before a special PMLA court in Mumbai later in the day, where the Enforcement Directorate will seek his custody.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered against him in Mumbai's Vakola Police Station under sections 504,506 and 509 of IPC for allegedly threatening Swapna Patkar (a witness in the Patra Chawl land case).

Sunil Raut, Sanjay Raut's brother targetted the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) over his arrest. "BJP is afraid of him and got him arrested. They haven't given us any document (regarding his arrest). He has been framed. He will be produced in court," he said.

An agency team had on Sunday reached his residence in Mumbai's Bhandup area, where they conducted a search, questioned Raut, and by evening, summoned him for questioning at the agency's local office. The team also seized Rs 11.5 lakh in cash during the search, the officials said. Before entering the ED office, Raut told reporters that the federal agency's action was aimed at trying to weaken the Shiv Sena and Maharashtra and that a "false" case was prepared against him.

The ED probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of Patra 'chawl' and related financial property transactions involving his wife and alleged associates.

In April, the ED provisionally attached assets worth over Rs 11.15 crore belonging to his wife Varsha Raut and two of his associates as part of this investigation. The attached properties are in the form of land held by Pravin M Raut, Sanjay Raut's aide and a former director of Guru Ashish Construction Pvt Ltd, at Palghar, Saphale (town in Palghar) and Padgha (in Thane district).

These assets also include a flat in Mumbai's suburb Dadar held by Varsha Raut and eight plots at Kihim beach in Alibaug jointly held by Varsha Raut and Swapna Patkar, wife of Sujit Patkar, a "close associate" of Sanjay Raut, the ED had said.

(With PTI Inputs)

