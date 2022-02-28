Monday, February 28, 2022
     
DGP Sanjay Pandey appointed new Mumbai police commissioner, replaces Hemant Nagrale

DGP Sanjay Pandey replaces Hemant Nagrale, who was made the Mumbai police chief after Param Bir Singh was shunted out from the post last year.

PTI Reported by: PTI
New Delhi Updated on: February 28, 2022 17:58 IST
Highlights

  • Maharashtra govt appoints DGP Sanjay Pandey as new Mumbai police commissioner
  • Pandey replaces Hemant Nagrale, who was made the Mumbai police chief after Param Bir Singh
  • Nagrale has been moved to the Maharashtra State Security Corporation

The Maharashtra government has appointed former state-acting DGP Sanjay Pandey as the new Mumbai police commissioner.

Pandey replaces Hemant Nagrale, who was made the Mumbai police chief after Param Bir Singh was shunted out from the post last year.

Nagrale has been moved to the Maharashtra State Security Corporation as its managing director.

