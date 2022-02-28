DGP Sanjay Pandey appointed new Mumbai police commissioner, replaces Hemant Nagrale

Follow us on Image Source : @SANJAYP_1 Maharashtra appoints former state acting DGP Sanjay Pandey as Mumbai Police Chief.

Highlights Maharashtra govt appoints DGP Sanjay Pandey as new Mumbai police commissioner

Pandey replaces Hemant Nagrale, who was made the Mumbai police chief after Param Bir Singh

Nagrale has been moved to the Maharashtra State Security Corporation

The Maharashtra government has appointed former state-acting DGP Sanjay Pandey as the new Mumbai police commissioner.

Pandey replaces Hemant Nagrale, who was made the Mumbai police chief after Param Bir Singh was shunted out from the post last year.

Nagrale has been moved to the Maharashtra State Security Corporation as its managing director.

ALSO READ | Delhi BJP to hold referendum on new excise policy on March 4

ALSO READ | 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans raised allegedly at SP's rally in Prayagraj, 7 booked

Latest India News