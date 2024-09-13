Sanjauli mosque row: Police use water cannons to disperse protesters in Mandi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Police use water cannon to disperse protestor demanding the demolition of an illegal structure in a mosque at Sanjauli locality in Shimla on Wednesday.

Tensions escalated in Mandi today as police used water cannons to disperse a large group of protesters demonstrating over the ongoing Sanjauli mosque dispute. The confrontation unfolded in response to recent developments related to the mosque, which has been a flashpoint of controversy and unrest.

As the demolition of the mosque continues, locals in Mandi have joined the demonstrations, expressing anger over the process. Hindu groups are questioning the initial approval granted for the mosque's construction a decade ago, leading to heightened tensions. The crowd, comprising local residents and activists, voiced strong opposition to recent decisions and actions concerning the Sanjauli mosque.

The protest began earlier in the day, with demonstrators congregating in key areas of Mandi town to voice their grievances about the ongoing Sanjauli mosque row. The conflict, which involves historical and legal disputes over the mosque’s status, has sparked widespread local and national interest.

Mandi Superintendent of Police (SP) Sakshi Verma addressed the media regarding the police response. "Through different sources, we have received information that some organisations have given a call to gather here. Taking that into consideration, police have made adequate arrangements. Our aim is to maintain law and order," Verma said. She further elaborated that 300 police personnel had been deployed to manage the situation and that barricades were set up at the town's entrance for routine checks.

On Thursday, representatives from the Sanjouli Mosque met with the Municipal Corporation officials to address issues related to illegal floors at the mosque. Officials associated with the Waqf Board have requested permission to demolish all the illegal floors of the mosque and have urged that these floors be sealed until such permission is granted.

In response, the Municipal Corporation official stated, "The application you have submitted will be reviewed." He assured that the necessary consideration would be given to the request and appropriate action would be taken accordingly.

Massive protests erupt in Shimla

Earlier on Wednesday, massive protests erupted in Shimla demanding the demolition of an illegal portion of a mosque in the Sanjauli area. During the agitation, the protesters clashed with security personnel and broke the barricades and pelted stones as police used water cannons and baton-charged to disperse them.

Police detained some protesters as well, including Hindu Jagran Manch secretary Kamal Gautam, and erected the barricade near the mosque again but the protesters refused to leave and continued raising slogans against the administration.

The controversy dates back to 2010, when construction began on what was initially a shop. Despite several notices, the mosque has reportedly expanded to 6750 square feet. The land in question is government property in Himachal Pradesh. However, the mosque's Imam claims that it is an old structure dating back to before 1947 and is owned by the Waqf Board.