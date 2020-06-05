Image Source : SCREEN GRAB Major fire erupts in factory making sanitisers in Solan, Himachal Pradesh

A major fire has erupted in a factory manufacturing sanitizers in Biddi region of Solan district in Himachal Pradesh. The fire department has responded to the call and fire brigades have arrived on the spot.

The fire broke out this morning at the Biddi-Barotiwala marg near a gas plant.

As per reports, inflammable materials used in the making of sanitisers were kept on the second floor of the factory. No loss of life has yet been reported.

The fire was reportedly so fierce that firefighters had to be called from Nalagarh to help in extinguishing the fire. The operation to control the fire is underway.

