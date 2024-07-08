Sandeshkhali case: SC rejects Bengal govt's plea challenging Calcutta HC's order directing CBI probe

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Supreme Court of India

Sandeshkhali case: In a major setback for the West Bengal government, the Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea filed by the state challenging the Calcutta High Court's order for a CBI investigation into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into the Sandeshkhali case will continue as the Supreme Court has refused to halt the investigation.

Here's what the court said

"Why should the state be interested in protecting someone?" a bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan observed, adding that on the last date of hearing, the counsel appearing for the state said the matter be adjourned after the apex court asked this specific query.

"Thank you. Dismissed," the bench said.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi stated that 43 FIRs have been filed in the ration scam, emphasizing that the issue is being exaggerated for political reasons.

The Supreme Court was hearing the West Bengal government's plea challenging the Calcutta High Court's April 10 order.

During the April 29 hearing, the apex court questioned the state government on why it should act as a petitioner to "protect the interest" of some private individuals. In its plea, the state government argued that the high court's order demoralised the entire state machinery, including the police force.

Calcutta HC orders CBI probe

The Calcutta High Court on April 10 ordered a court-monitored CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali, saying an "impartial inquiry" is required in the interest of justice and fair play.

The court also directed the CBI to file a comprehensive report on the alleged illegal conversion of agricultural land into water bodies for pisciculture, following a thorough examination of the revenue records and a physical inspection of the land in question.

The High Court also directed the CBI to investigate allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali and submit a comprehensive report to it on the next date of the hearing.

The court set the next date of hearing for May 2 and instructed the central agency to submit a detailed report by then. Additionally, the state government was directed to extend full support to the CBI in its investigation.

The CBI is already investigating the case of the attack on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in Sandeshkhali and has registered three FIRs related to incidents on January 5.

(With PTI inputs)

