Follow us on Image Source : SANDEEP JAKHAR/TWITTER Punjab MLA Sandeep Jakhar

The Disciplinary Action Committee of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Saturday suspended party MLA Sandeep Jakhar with immediate effect for allegedly indulging in ani-party activities. He is the nephew of Punjab BJP Chief Sunil Jakhar, who had last year left the Congress.

The action against Jakhar came following a complaint filed by Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.

Latest India News