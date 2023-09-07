Every single member of I.N.D.I.A respects every religion: Congress' attempt to pacify 'Sanatan Dharma' stir

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP attacks I.N.D.I.A bloc on Udhayanidhi's controversial comment on Sanatan Dharma

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Thursday made an attempt to pacify the ongoing political stir over DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks on Sanatan Dharma saying every single member of the I.N.D.I.A alliance has immense respect for every community, religion, and faith. MK Stalin-led DMK is one of the allies in the newly constituted opposition's alliance.

"The Congress has believed in 'Sarvdharm Sambhav' wherein nobody can treat any particular faith as less than any other faith. Congress does not believe in any of those comments (Udhayanidhi's remark)," said Khera.

Khera targets BJP on 'Bharat' row

He said they (BJP leaders) were trying to create conflict between Bharat and India.

"Be it sona or gold, whether you speak in English or Hindi, the price will not change...People of India have identified the faces of those who want to create conflict between India and Bharat..," Khera said.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin defends son

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday defended his son, saying he had expressed certain comments about the inhuman principles preached in the Sanatan Dharma.

"Pro-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) forces, unable to tolerate his stance against oppressive principles, have spread a false narrative, alleging Udhayanidhi called for the genocide of people with Sanatan thoughts," Stalin said in a statement and wondered why Prime Minister Narendra Modi would also join those targeting his son.

