Same-sex marriage: Supreme Court rejects review petitions on judgment, says 'no error'

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a batch of petitions seeking review of its judgement by which it had denied to recognise same-sex marriage, noting that there was no "error apparent" and no "interference is warranted".

A bench comprising Justices B R Gavai, Surya Kant, B V Nagarathna, P S Narasimha, and Dipankar Datta reviewed the petitions. After examining the judgments of Justice Ravindra Bhat (delivered with Justice Hima Kohli) and Justice P S Narasimha, which formed the majority, the bench found no errors in them.

"We have carefully gone through the judgments delivered by Hon'ble Mr. S. Ravindra Bhat (Former Judge) speaking for himself and for Hon'ble Ms Justice Hima Kohli (Former Judge) as well as the concurring opinion expressed by one of us (Hon'ble Mr Justice Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha), constituting majority view. We do not find any error apparent on the face of the record," the bench said.

"We further find that the view expressed in both the judgments is in accordance with the law and, as such, no interference is warranted. Accordingly, the review petitions are dismissed," it added