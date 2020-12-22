Image Source : PTI/FILE Samajwadi Party to launch special drive to counter BJP’s 'Kisan Sammelans' in Uttar Pradesh

The Samajwadi Party has announced to launch a special drive to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Kisan Sammelans'. According to party's spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary, leaders will visit villages across the length and breadth of the state to apprise the public about the "anti-farmer" policies of the BJP.

Chaudhary said that SP leaders will hold 'chaupals' (meetings) with farmers and tell them about the schemes of the Akhilesh Yadav’s government.

"Samajwadi Party MPs and MLAs will lead the 'Samajwadi Kisan Ghera' campaign. The leaders will also apprise the farmers about the achievements of the previous Samajwadi Party government in the state and the welfare work done for farmers," he said, adding that the BJP governments at the Centre and in the state were working towards destroying farmers.

"It is an irony that the 'annadata' (provider of food) are shivering in the cold and want to talk, but the Prime Minister is busy with his 'Mann ki Baat'," he said.

The SP led by Akhilesh Yadav is supporting the farmers protest against the Centre's three farm laws that are at the heart of protests. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are protesting since November 26 against the laws at Delhi border points. They are demanding from the government to repeal the laws, terming them as against the interest of the farming community.

The SP since December 7 has been taking out 'Kisan Yatras' across the state wherein its leaders and workers are moving out on foot, bicycles and motorcycles to 'educate' farmers about the anti-farmer policies of the BJP.

"The rallies are against the BJP's anti-farmer policy and are being taken out in each and every district," Chaudhary said.

The SP's decision to launch a drive on December 25 comes in the backdrop of the saffron party's mega outreach program -- 'Kisan Sammelans' across the state to dispel the 'misinformation campaign being carried out by the opposition' over the reforms.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on December 25 release the next tranche of PM-Kisan, the direct cash-transfer scheme for farmers, making payments worth Rs 18,000 crore to eight crore farmers. He will also interact with some of them virtually.

