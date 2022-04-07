Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO GRAB INDIA TV Bulldozer at work in UP: Samajwadi Party MLA's petrol pump in Bareilly razed

A petrol pump in Bareilly which was owned by Samajwadi Party MLA Shazil Islam Ansari was razed by the district administration. The petrol pump was constructed illegally. It was constructed without obtaining clearance from the administration.

The bulldozed petrol pump was located in CB Ganj locality of the city. Shazil Islam represents the Bhojipura seat in the Legislative Assembly.

The Bareilly Development Authority (BDA) officials reached the site of the petrol pump with Bulldozer amid heavy police security today morning. The structure was razed in the presence of local police and PAC personnel.

Notably, bulldozer was propagated by the BJP as a symbol of its government's actions against criminals, whose illegal properties were razed in the party’s previous term.

Recently, Shazil Islam had courted controversy after a video showed him threatening Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Addressing the SP supporters in Bareilly, he had said that “if (Yogi) says something against us, then our guns will not emit smoke but will fire bullets”.

An FIR was registered later against Shazil Islam for allegedly threatening the CM and making provocative statement.

Latest India News