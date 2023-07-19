Respect 'Vande Mataram' but I can't read it: Abu Azmi's remark sparks row, BJP hits back

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Abu Azmi

Remarks of Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi have triggered an uproar leading to a war of words between INDIA and NDA. Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi, while raising the Sambhajinagar district riot issue in the Assembly, said chanting 'Vande Mataram' was unacceptable to him. Launching a blistering attack on opposition parties over Azmi's remark, BJP asked if this was their idea of 'INDIA'.

SP said 'I won't say Vande Mataram'

"Abu Azmi of SP says 'I won't say Vande Mataram, I won't bow my head as my religion doesn't allow it'," BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said in a tweet "Is this idea of I.N.D.I.A? Or is this anti-India? SP is a part of this alleged I.N.D.I.A," he said taking a swipe at the newly formed coalition of 26 opposition parties.

26 opposition parties formed INDIA

Earlier on July 18, 26 opposition parties in Bengaluru formed a coalition -- Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) -- to unitedly take on the ruling NDA. Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday during the crucial meet for setting the tone for their 2024 Lok Sabha campaign asserted that the fight will be "between INDIA and Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

Poonawalla alleged India is in the name of the opposition parties' alliance but not in their agenda. "Earlier SP released terrorists and patronised Yakub (Memon), Afzal (Guru). Congress questioned the surgical strike, Balakot, and 26/11 was blamed on India, not Pakistan. This is their true face," he alleged. "Will Mamata-di, Kharge ji, Rahul ji tell us their stand?" Poonawalla asked.

Abu Azmi's remark on chanting 'Vande Mataram'

Following a noisy protest by BJP MLAs over Abu Azmi's remark on chanting 'Vande Mataram' the assembly on Wednesday was adjourned. While raising the issue of a riot in the Sambhajinagar district, Azmi said chanting 'Vande Mataram' was unacceptable to him. "Some people say that if one has to live in India, 'Vande Mataram' must be chanted. We can not do it. We believe only in one god," he said.

