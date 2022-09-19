UP Vidhan Sabha: CM Yogi addresses state assembly, SP leaders take out procession

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Akhilesh, SP leaders begin march to Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Bhavan highlighting state's woes

Samajwadi Party march: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, along with several party legislators took out a march towards the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Bhavan today, highlighting the state's woes. The march came as the Monsoon Session of the state legislature commences today.

However, UP Police claimed that the party leaders didn't take permission for the march, however, a designated route was assigned to them for the procession, but they refused to take it.

During the march, the party MLAs and MLCs raised issues of unemployment, price rise, crime against women, and poor law and order situation in the state.

SP's chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary had earlier notified of the said march on Sunday. He had said the march will begin at the SP office and will pass through Raj Bhavan and the Gandhi statue located near the General Post Office before culminating at the Vidhan Bhavan.

The party members vigorously raised the problems of the people in both the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council. Social harmony is in danger as the BJP government is working with a "revenge mentality". Contrary to the spirit of democracy, the BJP is doing "politics of hate", he alleged.

