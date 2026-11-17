New Delhi:

Formal seat-sharing talks between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are set to begin in New Delhi on Tuesday. The meeting comes a day after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge chaired a meeting with senior party leaders, including Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and senior Uttar Pradesh leaders, to review the party's preparations and discuss its strategy for the Assembly polls.

During the meeting, the Congress decided it would launch its election campaign in the first week of December. The party said it would be a 'high-speed' campaign, asserting that the Congress is ready at the grassroots level for the Uttar Pradesh elections. It further said that discussions would be held with all other leaders and office-bearers for the campaign. "It was decided that the poll campaign will start in the first week of December. He will hold rallies and yatras. It was an organisational meeting today. The point is not about the number of seats in the INDIA alliance, but about winning together," Masood was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Hours after the meeting, the Congress constituted five different screening committees for states heading into assembly elections. The committees, which would be led by senior leaders, would oversee the process to select candidates for the upcoming polls.

For Uttar Pradesh, where the party last won an assembly election in 1985, the Congress has appointed Rajya Sabha member Ajay Maken as its panel's head. The committee also comprises Aslam Shaikh and BV Srinivas.

Congress submits list seeking 181 seats

The Congress submitted a list of 181 Assembly constituencies to the Samajwadi Party (SP) for consideration in seat-sharing discussions ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Of the 181 seats proposed by the Congress, 135 are general constituencies, 45 are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs), and one is reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs).

Some of the constituencies on the list include Baghpat, Loni, Bulandshahr, Mathura, Agra Rural, Fatehpur Sikri, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Shahabad, Rae Bareli, Amethi and Kanpur Cantt.

The list has been sent to the SP, led by Akhilesh Yadav, as the two parties work towards finalising a seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Assembly polls.

'Whichever party is in winning position will get seat': Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has maintained that seat allocation will be based on which party is better placed to win the respective constituencies.



Speaking in Mainpuri, Akhilesh Yadav said, "Our discussions with the Congress party will move forward. We will discuss every aspect in detail. I reiterate that both parties will jointly decide which party is in a position to win. Whichever party has a better chance of winning a seat will be given that seat."

Earlier, Yadav said that the Congress has demanded 181 seats under the seat-sharing agreement for the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh due early next year. However, he asserted that the INDIA bloc remains united and outlined that defeating the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) remains the principal goal of the alliance.

The Congress has been eyeing a larger share in seat-sharing talks, but SP is unlikely to allocate those many seats to it. Several SP leaders have said that the Congress should settle for 60 to 70 seats, allowing Akhilesh Yadav's party to retain the lion's share.

Assembly elections will likely be held in Uttar Pradesh in February or March next year.

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