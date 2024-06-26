Sam Pitroda re-appointed as chairman of Indian Overseas Congress with immediate effect

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Sam Pitroda

New Delhi: Congress on Wednesday re-appointment Sam Pitroda as chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress. Pitroda resigned in May this year after a row over his statements in which he advocated implementing inheritance tax law in India and referring to how people in South India "look like Africans and those in the West look like Arabs and those in the East look like Chinese."

"Congress President has reappointed Shri Sam Pitroda as Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress with immediate effect," party general secretary K C Venugopal said in a statement.

Sam Pitroda's controversial statements

Speaking about how India is a shining example of democracy in the world in May, Pitroda said that the people of the country have "survived 75 years in a very happy environment where people could live together leaving a few fights here and there".

Pitroda, in an interview to 'The Statesman', while refelecting upon the democracy in India said, "We have survived 75 years in a very happy environment where people could live together, leaving aside few fights here and there. We could hold a country together as diverse as India, where people on east look like Chinese, people on West look like Arab, people on North look like white and maybe people on South look like Africans."

He further added that the people of India respect different languages, religion, food and customs which varies from region to region. "That's the India that I believe in, where everybody has a place and everybody compromises little bit," he said.

Earlier, Pitroda stoked a controversy while speaking about the concept of inheritance tax prevailing in America and said these are issued that will need to be discussed."In America, there is an inheritance tax. If one has 100 million USD worth of wealth and when he dies he can only transfer 45 per cent to his children, 55 per cent is grabbed by the government. That's an interesting law. It says you in your generation, made wealth and you are leaving now, you must leave your wealth for the public, not all of it, half of it, which to me sounds fair," Pitroda had said.

