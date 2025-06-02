'So difficult to be patriotic?': Salman Khurshid slams people at home for calculating 'political allegiances' Salman Khurshid expressed concern over domestic political divisions during an international mission to promote India's anti-terrorism stance, stressing the need for unity despite party differences.

New Delhi:

In a recent statement, former External Affairs Minister and senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid expressed concern over the growing political divisions within the country, particularly at a time when India’s stance against terrorism is being highlighted internationally. Khurshid, who is part of an all-party parliamentary delegation led by Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), stating that it was "distressing" to see political allegiances being calculated domestically when the delegation was on a critical mission abroad to deliver India’s anti-terrorism message.

"When on a mission against terrorism, to carry India’s message to the world, it’s distressing that people at home are calculating political allegiances. Is it so difficult to be patriotic?" Khurshid posted, pointing out the need for unity in national matters despite political differences.

The Congress leader’s remarks follow his earlier support for the Modi government's decision to abrogate Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking at an event with Indonesian think tanks, Khurshid expressed his support for the abrogation, saying, "Article 370 had given the impression that Kashmir was separate from the rest of the country. But it was finally put to an end."

Khurshid is currently part of a delegation aimed at exposing Pakistan’s role in terrorism, which has followed the recent Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. The delegation has already visited several countries, including Indonesia, South Korea, Japan, and Singapore, and is currently in Malaysia. The group, which includes MPs from different parties, is working to rally international support against Pakistan-based terrorism.

While Khurshid did not directly name any individuals in his post, his comments seem to be in response to criticism within his own party over the delegation's composition. The Congress had earlier voiced dissatisfaction over being excluded from the all-party task, with some party members.

Khurshid further clarified his tweet, emphasising that the current mission requires a unified voice, regardless of party affiliations. “No matter which party you are from, today what is needed is a single voice to speak in favour of the nation, and that is what we are doing here," he asserted.