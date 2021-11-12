Salman Khurshid's book on Ayodhya: 'Will get it banned', says Madhya Pradesh minister

Follow us on Image Source : ANI MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra said he is taking legal opinion to ban Salman Khurshid's book in the state.

Salman Khurshid Book Controversy: The controversy surrounding senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid's just launched book on Ayodhya is refusing to die down. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Friday said that he is consulting legal experts to get book banned in the state.

"I will consult law experts in Madhya Pradesh and get this book banned in the state," Mishra told reporters in Bhopal.

In his book titled 'Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times', Khurshid has reportedly compared Hindutva to ISIS, Boko Haram.

"Sanatan Dharma and classical Hinduism known to sages and saints were being pushed aside by a robust version of Hindutva, by all standards a political version similar to the jihadist Islam of groups like ISIS and Boko Haram of recent years," Khurshid has stated in the book.

'Sonia should sack Khurshid immediately'

The BJP has been firing all cylinders at the Congress over the controversial book, demanding party president Sonia Gandhi to immediately sack Khurshid from the organisation.

"Why is Sonia ji not immediately sacking such leaders from the party (Congress). In politics, you can be our opponent, but you cannot be the enemy of the country. The Congress party is spreading hatred against Hindus," BJP's national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said during a press conference in Delhi.

"This is being done at the behest of Sonia ji and Rahul ji. This happens again and again," he said. "Why is the Congress party doing this? These lines and thoughts are not of anyone Congress leader, but this is the ideology of the Congress today," Bhatia went on to add.

