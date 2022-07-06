Salman Chishti, Ajmer dargah's khadim, arrested for beheading remarks against Nupur Sharma

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Rajasthan: Ajmer's Salman Chishti arrested for making provocative comments against Nupur Sharma

Salman Chishti, Khadim of Ajmer Sharif Dargah, was arrested by the Rajasthan Police on Tuesday night, for making provocative comments against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma. Vikas Sangwan, Additional Superintendent of Police informed of his arrest, reported news agency ANI. Chishti had announced he would give away his house and property as a reward to anyone who decapitates Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

In a video, he could also be heard saying that the BJP leader has betrayed the pride of Khwaja Saheb and Mohammad Saheb, in such a situation, he will give his house and his landed property to the one who will bring him her head. He alleged in his video that Muslims are being persecuted and killed across the country.

After the video went viral, Sangwan said that he has also received this video through WhatsApp. He added, "the attitude of the police administration is very strict regarding this video, Salman Chishti is seen in a state of intoxication in the video. In this regard, the police have also spoken to the officials of the Dargah and Anjuman, who are instructing him to stop this video from going viral.

Sangwan told ANI, " accused Salman is a resident of the Chishti Dargah police station area, police are looking for Salman. He will be soon caught and legal action will be taken against him."

Earlier on June 28, a man was beheaded by two men in Udaipur's Maldas street area. The deceased had shared a social media post in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma a few days ago.

(With ANI Inputs)

