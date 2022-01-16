Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Pakistan: Mumbai 1993 serial blasts accused Salim Gazi dies of heart problems

Highlights Salim Gazi was one of the accused in the 1993 serial blasts of Mumbai.

He died in Karachi, Pakistan today due to heart problems, the Mumbai Police said.

He was suffering from diabetes, hypertension and other ailments.

Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Shakeel's close aide Salim Gazi passed away on Saturday in Karachi, Pakistan. According to Mumbai Police and other sources, Gazi died of heart problems. He was suffering from diabetes, hypertension and other ailments.

Gazi was one of the accused in the 1993 serial blasts of Mumbai that had rocked the commercial capital of the country claiming lives of 257 people while leaving 713 injured. He was accused of abetting the blast and soon after the incident, he had fled to Pakistan along with other gang members of Dawood Ibrahim. Since then, Indian authorities failed to nab him.

Last year, Yusuf Memon, brother of Tiger Memon, one of the conspirators of the blast, had died at Nashik Road Central Jail. Another convict Mustafa Dossa had died in 2017.

About 257 people had died while 713 others were injured after a series of bomb blasts in Mumbai on March 12, 1993.

(With ANI Inputs)

Latest India News