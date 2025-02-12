Sajjan Kumar, Congress leader, convicted in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case by Rouse Avenue court

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Sajjan Kumar

Sajjan Kumar, a senior Congress leader was convicted by Rouse Avenue court in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case on Wednesday. The development comes days after the court had deferred verdict in a murder case related to the infamous riots.

Earlier on February 7, a Delhi court deferred to February 12 its verdict in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots murder case against former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar. Special judge Kaveri Baweja, who was scheduled to pass the order on Friday, deferred the pronouncement.

The court in January adjourned the pronouncement after the prosecution sought time to advance further arguments on certain points. The case relates to the killing of two persons in Delhi's Saraswati Vihar during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

The court reserved the judgment after hearing the final arguments in the case related to the killings of Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh on November 1, 1984.

Though Punjabi Bagh police station registered the case initially, a special investigation team took over the investigation.

On December 16, 2021, the court framed charges against Kumar, finding a "prima facie" case against him.

According to the prosecution, a huge mob, armed with deadly weapons, resorted to large-scale looting, arson and destruction of properties of Sikhs to avenge the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The mob attacked the house of the complainant, Jaswant's wife, killing her husband and son apart from looting articles and setting their house ablaze, alleged the prosecution.

(With PTI inputs)