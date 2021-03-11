Friday, March 12, 2021
     
Ghaziabad: Fire erupts at paper mill in Sahibabad

A fire has erupted in a paper mill in Sahibabad in Ghaziabad. As per initial reports, several labourers are feared to be trapped.

New Delhi Published on: March 11, 2021 23:45 IST
Fire erupts at a paper mill in Ghaziabad's Sahibabad. (Representational image)

