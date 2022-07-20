Safdarjung hospital: Five doctors debarred from duty after woman delivers baby outside premises

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Five Safdarjung doctors debarred from duty

Highlights The Union Health Ministry sought a report from Safdarjung hospital over the issue

The lady and the newborn are currently in the care of the hospital

The doctors and authorities were requested to submit a detailed report within 48 hours

Safdarjung hospital in Delhi witnessed chaos on Tuesday after a woman delivered a baby on the floor outside the emergency department of Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, following which five doctors were debarred from their duties. The Union Health Ministry sought a report from Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC) Safdarjung hospital over the issue.

In a statement, the Union Ministry of Health and family welfare said, "On the direction of Union Health Minister a team from the Union Health Ministry visited Safdarjang Hospital for fact-finding in the matter of the delivery incident that took place at SJH today morning. Five of the doctors have been debarred from duties till a high-level probe into the matter is completed. The lady and the newborn are currently in the care of the hospital."

The woman who delivered the baby outside the hospital was referred to Safdarjung on Monday.

According to the Hospital PRO Poonam Dhanda, "Safdarjung has no refusal policy, the pregnant woman was examined yesterday at 5:45 pm and offered admission but didn't return with admission papers."

"The next day a senior resident on morning duty was informed that a patient was delivering outside the hospital. A team was sent and the delivery was taken care of," she said further.

The Union Health Ministry has ordered a high-level probe into this major lapse.

"It has been brought to the notice of the Safdarjung Hospital and VMMC that a pregnant woman delivered a baby outside the GRR on July 19, 2022. She was examined by the senior resident on duty at 5.45 PM on July 18, 2022, in GRR," said in a letter issued by Dr. SV Arya, Medical Superintendent of Safdarjung hospital to Dr. Anjali Dabral, Professor and Hod, Obs and Gynae.

"In view of the above, you are requested to submit a detailed report within 48 hours on the above issue," it said.

In a show cause notice by Principal, VMMC to Dr. Archana Misra and Dr. Anjali has said, "The matter has been viewed seriously by the administration."

"In view of the above, you are directed to give your explanation within 24 hours of receipt of this show cause notice that why necessary disciplinary action may not be initiated against you," it said further.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | UP: 7 government doctors in 'VIP care' for DM's sick cow; officer calls it ‘conspiracy’

Latest India News