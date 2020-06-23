Sadhvi Pragya Thakur falls unconscious during an exhibition in Bhopal

Image Source : INDIA TV BJP MP from Bhopal Sadhvi Pragya Thakur suddenly fell unconscious during Shyama Prasad Mukherjee exhibition in the city.

BJP MP from Bhopal Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, who was present at the inauguration of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee's exhibition, suddenly fell unconscious. The MP's health suddenly deteriorated at the exhibition after which people present there made her sit on the chair. More to follow.

The lawmaker was present at the exhibition to pay tribute to Shyama Prasad Mukherjee on his death anniversary.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national President JP Nadda also paid tributes to the founder of Jana Sangh Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his death anniversary.

"Tribute to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the great son of India on his death anniversary," Modi said in a tweet.

Shah also recalled the works of Mookerjee and said that he never compromised on the integrity of India and laid his life for the country. In a series of tweets, Shah said, "Mookerjee, was a hero who not only fought for the country's independence but also fought for the integrity of the country and laid his life. His tenacity and struggle to keep Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir as an integral part of India is praiseworthy."

"He did not take time to resign from the government without compromising on the people and country's interest. His life and works will inspire crores of people like me, tributes to such a unique symbol of national identity," Shah said in another tweet in Hindi.

Nadda also took to Twitter and wrote, "Tributes to Mookerjee on his death anniversary, who opposed one nation, two constitutions, and was a source of inspiration for the abolition of Article 370 and 35A for all round development of Jammu and Kashmir."

