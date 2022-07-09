Sadhna Gupta, Mulayam Singh Yadav's wife, dies

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Mulayam Singh Yadav’s wife Sadhna Gupta

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav’s wife Sadhna Gupta passed away on Saturday. She was undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram for a lung infection.

Mulayam's second wife Sadhna Gupta, who was 20 years younger than him, was admitted to Medanta hospital in a critical state, sources said. She was taken to the ICU where she took her last breath. Her son is Prateek Yadav while Bharatiya Janata Party leader Aparna Yadav is her daughter-in-law.

The deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh, Keshav Prasad Maurya, condoled Gupta's demise.

