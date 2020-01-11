Image Source : FILE Maturing of India-US relationship will benefit the whole world: spiritual leader Sadhguru

Describing India and the US as two most resilient democracies, spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev hopes that the relationship between the two countries would mature in the next few years to benefit the whole world. Sadhguru in his remarks during a farewell reception hosted by the outgoing Indian Ambassador to the US, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, said that the ties between the two countries are important for the rest of the world.

"This relationship between the two most resilient democracies on the planet is not just Important for these two nations. How we build this relationship will determine many things globally," Sadhguru, who was a star attraction at the reception, said.

"This is something, I believe, was unfortunately not understood till about 10-15 years ago, is now everybody beginning to see that. Building this relationship is not just wellbeing of these two nations but definitely the wellbeing of this world," Sadhguru said.

In his remarks, the spiritual guru hoped that "in the next few years this relationship would mature into not just hit and run kind of events but a long-term relationship which will benefit the whole world."

The reception at the residence of the Indian ambassador was attended by eminent Indian Americans from across the country, top officials from the Trump administration, senior Congressional staffers, and policymakers.

Indian Consul Generals from its consulates in New York, Chicago, Houston, Atlanta and San Francisco also attended the farewell.

Ambassadors from several countries, including those from the neighbourhood also attended the reception.

"As I leave, I take with me the distinct feeling that we really have one of our most important relationships right here in the US. It is a relationship that will continue to be important for us in time to come,” Shringla said in his brief farewell remarks.

Shringla has served as India's envoy to the US for about one year. He would take up his new assignment as India's next foreign secretary later this month.

