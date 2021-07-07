Wednesday, July 07, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Sadananda Gowda, Sanjay Dhotre resign ahead of Cabinet expansion

Sadananda Gowda, Sanjay Dhotre resign ahead of Cabinet expansion

The resignations come ahead of the expansion of the Union Cabinet scheduled this evening.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 07, 2021 16:45 IST
Sadananda Gowda, Sanjay Dhotre resign ahead of Cabinet
Image Source : PTI/TWITTER

Sadananda Gowda, Sanjay Dhotre resign ahead of Cabinet expansion

Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister D V Sadananda Gowda and Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre resigned from the Union Cabinet on Wednesday. 

Gowda confirmed his decision to step down.

Besides being the chemicals and fertilizers minister in the Narendra Modi government, Gowda has also held portfolios like Railways, Law, Statistics and Programme Implementation.

Cabinet Expansion Full Coverage

His resignation comes ahead of the expansion of the Union Cabinet scheduled this evening.

Meanwhile, Dhotre, who represents Akola constituency of Maharashtra also took charge as MoS for Education, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology, in May 2019.

Their resignations comes ahead of the expansion of the Union Cabinet scheduled this evening.

ALSO READ: PM Modi's new Cabinet: 12 Dalit, 27 OBC ministers - Detail

ALSO READ: Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar resigns from Union Cabinet

Latest India News

Write a comment

cabinet-expansion-2021

Top News

Latest News

X