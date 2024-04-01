Sadanand Vasant Date, 26/11 hero, takes over as NIA chief | Know about him

Follow us on Image Source : X/NIA INDIA Sadanand Vasant Date, new NIA chief

Sadanand Vasant Date, who valiantly fought the Pakistani terrorists during the 26/11 Mumbai attack, took over the reins of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), an official statement said. Previously serving as the chief of Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in Maharashtra before joining the NIA, Date succeeded Dinkar Gupta who superannuated on Sunday. The new NIA chief is a 1990 batch Indian Police Service officer of the Maharashtra cadre. He has held many important positions in Maharashtra, including those of Police Commissioner of Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar, Joint Commissioner Law and order, and Joint Commissioner Crime Branch Mumbai, the NIA statement said.

Date’s previous stints

Date has served two tenures in the Indian government – as Deputy Inspector General in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and as Inspector General in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

26/11 hero

Date was honoured with the President’s Police Medal for gallantry in 2008 for his role in fighting terrorists who had wreaked havoc and bloodshed in India’s financial capital Mumbai in November 2008. The dastardly attacks had claimed over 150 lives.

The NIA, which is functioning as the central counter-terrorism law enforcement agency of the country, was constituted in the aftermath of the 2008 terror attacks.

Date also received the President's Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2007 and President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2014, it added.

