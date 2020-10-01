Harsimrat Kaur Badal arrested in Punjab over protest against new Farm Laws

Thursday, October 01, 2020
     
Former Union Minister and Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal arrested while trying to enter Chandigarh in protest against new farm laws.

New Delhi Updated on: October 01, 2020 22:30 IST
Former Union Minister and Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal arrested while trying to enter Chandigarh in protest against new farm laws. She was leading the Kisan March towards Chandigarh. Taking to Twitter, she said, "arrested for raising farmers' voice, but they won't be able to silence us."

