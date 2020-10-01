Image Source : TWITTER @HARSIMRATBADAL_ Harsimrat Kaur Badal arrested in Punjab over protest against new Farm Laws

Former Union Minister and Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal arrested while trying to enter Chandigarh in protest against new farm laws. She was leading the Kisan March towards Chandigarh. Taking to Twitter, she said, "arrested for raising farmers' voice, but they won't be able to silence us."

ਕਿਸਾਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਹੱਕਾਂ ਦੀ ਰਾਖੀ ਲਈ ਆਵਾਜ਼ ਚੁੱਕਣ ਬਦਲੇ ਸਾਨੂੰ ਗ੍ਰਿਫ਼ਤਾਰ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ, ਪਰ ਅਸੀਂ ਸੱਚਾਈ ਦੀ ਪੈਰਵੀ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਹਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਇਸ ਜ਼ੋਰ ਜ਼ਬਰ ਨਾਲ ਸਾਡੀ ਸੱਚਾਈ ਦੀ ਆਵਾਜ਼ ਦਬਾਈ ਨਹੀਂ ਜਾ ਸਕੇਗੀ।



Arrested for raising farmers' voice, but they won't be able to silence us.#IkkoNaaraKisanPyaara pic.twitter.com/zzFtt6TqqT — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) October 1, 2020

