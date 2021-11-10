Follow us on Image Source : ANI SAD leader claims attack on his convoy, alleges farm union leader behind it

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Vardev Singh Noni on Wednesday claimed that his convoy was attacked during a program in Firozpur. "When we were returning from a program, Harnek Singh a farm union leader along with his worker attacked our convoy. They also attacked my gunman," he said.

As per the Firozpur police, allegations are being leveled from both sides. An investigation in the matter is underway, said Harmandeep Singh Hans, SSP Firozpur.

Noni is a candidate from Gurharsarai, Ferozepur, Punjab.

