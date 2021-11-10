Wednesday, November 10, 2021
     
SAD leader claims attack on his convoy, alleges farm union leader behind it

An investigation in the matter is underway, said Harmandeep Singh Hans, SSP Firozpur.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Firozpur Published on: November 10, 2021 20:01 IST
SAD leader claims attack on his convoy, alleges farm union leader behind it

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Vardev Singh Noni on Wednesday claimed that his convoy was attacked during a program in Firozpur. "When we were returning from a program, Harnek Singh a farm union leader along with his worker attacked our convoy. They also attacked my gunman," he said. 

As per the Firozpur police, allegations are being leveled from both sides. An investigation in the matter is underway, said Harmandeep Singh Hans, SSP Firozpur.

Noni is a candidate from Gurharsarai, Ferozepur, Punjab.

