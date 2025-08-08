Sacred triangle: Sitamarhi, Punaura Dham and Janakpur unite to celebrate Sita's divine legacy Sitamarhi, Punaura Dham, and Janakpur together form a deeply revered spiritual route that traces the life and legacy of Goddess Sita—from her miraculous birth to her divine marriage—uniting mythological heritage with cross-border cultural devotion.

New Delhi:

In a landmark moment for the Mithilanchal region and the global Hindu community, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will today lay the foundation stone for a grand Janaki Mandir at Punaura Dham, Sitamarhi — revered as the birthplace of Goddess Sita.

Amidst chanting of Vedic mantras, the Bhoomi Pujan will be conducted with sacred soil from 21 pilgrimages and water from 31 rivers, symbolising India's spiritual unity.

The Rs 883 crore project marks not only a major religious revival but also the reinforcement of a historic sacred triangle that links Sitamarhi, Punaura Dham, and Janakpur (Nepal) — all intimately connected to Sita’s life and legacy.

The three temples that form the sacred Sita circuit

Sitamarhi: The cultural heart of Mithila

Often considered a gateway to Sita’s legend, Sitamarhi is a major religious and cultural centre in Bihar's Mithila region. It houses:

Janaki Sthan: Believed by many to be the exact birthplace of Sita.

Urvija Kund: A sacred pond linked to Sita’s divine origin, still visited by thousands.

Though historical debates persist between Sitamarhi town and Punaura over the true birthplace, both are celebrated as sacred, each reinforcing different chapters of the Ramayana’s geography.

Punaura Dham: Birthplace of the furrow-born Janaki

Just 5 km from Sitamarhi town, Punaura Dham is mythologically acknowledged as the site where King Janaka found baby Sita in a furrow while ploughing the field — hence the names 'Sita' (furrow) and 'Janaki' (daughter of Janaka). The location includes:

Sita Kund: A sacred waterbody believed to grant children to the childless.

Janaki Janmasthali Mandir (under construction): A 159-ft temple built over 67 acres, featuring Makrana marble, parikrama paths, gardens, exhibition centres, and areas for festivals and pilgrim facilities.

The Shri Janaki Janmabhoomi Punaura Dham Mandir Nyas Samiti trust, inspired by the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, is overseeing this mega project. Designed by the same team of architects, the temple is expected to transform the religious tourism landscape of Bihar and become a major part of India's Ramayana Circuit.

Janakpur, Nepal: The queen's palace turned temple

Extending north into Nepal, the spiritual triangle culminates at Janakpur, the capital of the ancient Videha kingdom ruled by King Janaka. It is home to:

Janaki Mandir: A grand marble-and-stone structure, built in 1910 by Queen Vrisha Bhanu. Known as Nau Lakha Mandir, its construction cost nine lakh gold coins. It is a stunning example of Mithila architecture, adorned with murals and carvings.

Vivah Mandap: Believed to be the site where Sita garlanded Ram during her swayamvara, this spot holds deep emotional significance for devotees.

Janakpur is not just a pilgrimage site, but also a symbol of cross-border cultural unity between India and Nepal. It celebrates major festivals like Vivah Panchami and Ram Navami with grandeur, drawing pilgrims from across South Asia.

How the sacred triangle connects mythology, culture, and devotion

This divine triangle traces Sita's journey from birth to marriage, binding three locations across two countries:

Birth at Punaura Dham

Upbringing and devotion in Sitamarhi

Marriage to Lord Rama in Janakpur

Each site offers a distinct aspect of her legend — from being a miraculous child from the earth to becoming queen of Ayodhya. The route also serves as a living testament to India–Nepal cultural diplomacy, where myth becomes shared memory, and pilgrimage becomes spiritual diplomacy.

New railway link: Sitamarhi to Delhi for easier pilgrimage

To facilitate better access to this spiritual region, Amit Shah also flagged off the Sitamarhi–New Delhi Amrit Bharat Express. This will:

Connect Sitamarhi directly to the national capital

Encourage domestic and international tourism

Boost economic activity in Mithilanchal

Reclaiming Mithila's divine heritage

The development of the Sitamarhi–Punaura Dham–Janakpur circuit is not merely religious—it’s:

A revival of Mithila’s ancient identity

A push for cultural tourism

A celebration of Sita’s virtues: purity, resilience, and devotion

A symbol of cross-border spiritual unity between India and Nepal

With the temple foundation laid, a new chapter begins in honouring the forgotten goddess of the Ramayana—not just as Ram’s wife, but as a divine figure with her independent spiritual legacy.

