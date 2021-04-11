Mansukh Hiren death case: CBI quizzes Sachin Vaze's drivers

Image Source : PTI A team of Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Pune with NIA experts recreate the crime scene by taking suspended API Sachin Vaze to a spot at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus as part of the investigation into the Mansukh Hiren death case, in Mumbai.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday questioned two drivers of suspended Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze, accused in the Mansukh Hiren death case. The central probing agency questioned Vaze's drivers about where all did he used to go in different cars, how he destroyed the evidence in the river and also about the SUV with gelatin sticks that was found near Mukesh Ambani's house Antilia in Mumbai.

CBI also summoned two personal assistants of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to record their statement. The probing agency is investigating extortion allegations levelled by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh against Anil Deshmukh.

Earlier in the day, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Assistant Police Inspector Riyaz Kaji, who allegedly helped Sachin Vaze in connection with the explosive-laden SUV found outside Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's residence.

An NIA official related to the probe said, "Kaji was arrested on Saturday night." The official said that he was arrested after his role was identified by the anti-terror probe agency.

The NIA has arrested Vaze on March 13 after taking over the probe into the explosive-laden vehicle.

The agency has recorded the statement of Kaji and several others. The agency also recorded the statement of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in connection with the case. The NIA has taken over the probe into the death of Mumbai-based businessman Mansukh Hiren.

After arresting Vaze, the NIA has recovered several high-end cars being used by him.

