Sachin Pilot sings Raj Kapoor's iconic track 'Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan', wins hearts 

Pilot shared this video on Tuesday which drew about 17,000 likes. Over 3,000 retweets can be seen on the video. 

Paras Bisht
Jaipur Published on: December 22, 2021
Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday shared a video on Twitter where he is seen singing Raj Kapoor's iconic track Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan. He sang a few lines of the song from the 1970 film Mera Naam Joker. The other people also joined him in the chorus.

Pilot shared the video on Tuesday which drew about 17,000 likes. Over 3,000 retweets can be seen on the video. Besides Pilot, the video has been shared by thousands of his followers while the others have been retweeting it on social media. 

Pilot sang this song at an event organised by Rotary Club in Albert Hall. 

People on the internet were quite impressed with the Pilot's voice and flooded the comments box with their reactions.

