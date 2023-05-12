Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot's 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra' enters Day 2; Congress top brass to hold meeting in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SACHINPILOT Sachin Pilot's 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra' enters Day 2

Sachin Pilot's Jan Sangharsh Yatra: Amid political ruckus in Rajasthan, Congress leader Sachin Pilot's 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra' entered day 2 on Friday. The 125-km yatra, from Ajmer to Jaipur, focuses on burning issues like corruption and paper leaks. Challenging Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and the party's top brass as the state assembly elections approach, Pilot walked for nearly 25 km on the first day from Ajmer to Tolamal village in Kishangarh.

"It is May & very hot summer but still people are coming out on the street because the issues I have raised are relevant. Issues of corruption & problems related to the future of our youths, affect us. We hope our state govt take cognisance of the issues I have raised...," Pilot said on the 2nd day of his yatra.

The Tonk MLA was welcomed by his supporters when he reached Ajmer by train. He addressed a gathering on the Jaipur highway. Thousands of party workers followed him as the yatra set off. Some held the tricolour and shouted slogans supporting him.

According to reports, the five-day yatra mounts further pressure on the party leadership as it hopes to retain the state in the elections at the end of the year. "I am taking out this yatra to raise my voice, to hear your voice, and to become the voice of the people,” Pilot said at the start of the 'padyatra'.

Earlier on Tuesday (May 9), Pliot announced that he will take out a 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra' against the "inaction of the Rajasthan government" with regard to the alleged corruption during the previous Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government in the state.

Congress to hold meeting on Rajasthan issue today

Amid the ongoing trouble, Rajasthan Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has called a meeting of all co-incharges of the party of the poll-bound State on Friday. Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra is also likely to attend the meeting in New Delhi.

The yatra comes days after Gehlot accused the MLAs involved in the 2020 revolt of taking money from the BJP. Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs had then sought a leadership change in Rajasthan. He was sacked as the party's state unit president and the deputy chief minister.

Tussle between Pilot and Gehlot

The two Congress strongmen in Rajasthan have been at loggerheads over the post of chief minister ever since the party formed the government there in 2018. Pilot repeated that he had been writing to Gehlot for the past year and a half for action over corruption, but there has been no action.

(With inputs from agencies)

