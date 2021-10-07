Thursday, October 07, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
Breaking
  • Nobel Prize 2021 in Literature has been awarded to novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah
  • Navjot Singh Sidhu detained en route to Lakhimpur Kheri
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Bengal BJP leader Sabyasachi Dutta returns to Trinamool Congress

Bengal BJP leader Sabyasachi Dutta returns to Trinamool Congress

Dutta joined the state's ruling party at TMC secy-general and cabinet minister Partha Chatterjee's room in the Assembly, in presence of other leaders.

PTI PTI
Kolkata Published on: October 07, 2021 16:07 IST
Sabyasachi Dutta, west Bengal, Bharatiya Janata Party, BJP leader, BJP leader Sabyasachi Dutta, Saby
Image Source : ANI.

Bengal BJP leader Sabyasachi Dutta returns to TMC.

 

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state secretary and the former mayor of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Sabyasachi Dutta, who had quit the TMC to join the saffron camp two years ago, returned to the Mamata Banerjee-led party on Thursday.

He joined the state's ruling party at TMC secretary-general and cabinet minister Partha Chatterjee's room in the Assembly, in the presence of other leaders.

"We inducted Dutta in the party, as per his request, on the very day our leader Mamata Banerjee took oath as an MLA. She has approved Dutta's induction into the party," Chatterjee said.

Dutta, on his part, claimed that some misunderstanding had prompted his exit from the TMC, but that has now been resolved.

He asserted that he would humbly take up any role offered to him by the TMC.

"From 2011 to 2021, I was an MLA. I held the post of BMC mayor for several terms. There was some misunderstanding within the party. But that has been cleared. My new journey with the TMC begins from today," he added.

Dutta lost the Bidhannagar seat to TMC's Sujit Bose in the April-May Assembly elections.

Also Read: After Mamata's victory, BJP expects more defections to Trinamool Congress

Also Read: Boxer Lenny Da Gama, footballer Denzil Franco join Trinamool Congress in Goa

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News